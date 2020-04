There are four new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Woodbury County today (Friday).

Woodbury County district Health officials are not releasing any other information about the individuals.

That brings Woodbury County to a total of 27 confirmed cases.

Seventeen of the 27 confirmed cases are listed as recovered.

One person remains hospitalized with the illness.

Woodbury County’s rate of test case infections has continued to edge up in the past week and is now at 4.1 percent.