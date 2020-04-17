SIXTEEN NEW COVID-19 CASES IN DAKOTA COUNTY

The Dakota County Health Department has reported sixteen new positive COVID-19 cases Friday morning.

There are 13 individuals between the ages of 21- 60 and 3 under the age of 20.

This brings the total positive cases to 25 in Dakota County.

The Dakota County Health Department has initiated a contact investigation.

All close contacts of those testing positive for COVID-19 will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.

All Dakota County residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Connected.