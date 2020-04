SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS PLAN “VIRTUAL COMMENCEMENT” FOR MAY 23RD

WITH GOVERNOR REYNOLDS ENDING THE SCHOOL YEAR FRIDAY BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS, THAT MEANS SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC AND PAROCHIAL SCHOOL BUILDINGS WILL NOT RE-OPEN AGAIN THIS SPRING FOR CLASSES.

SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN SAYS HE HOPES STUDENTS WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE PART IN VOLUNTARY LEARNING THE NEXT MONTH AND A HALF:

SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS CLOSED MARCH 13TH AND GAUSMAN SAYS HE FEELS FOR THIS YEAR’S SENIOR HIGH GRADUATES, BECAUSE NOBODY AT THAT TIME EXPECTED THEY WOULDN’T BE RETURNING TO THEIR BUILDINGS:

HE SAYS A VIRTUAL COMMENCEMENT EXERCISE IS STILL PLANNED FOR SATURDAY, MAY 23RD:

THE SUPERINTENDENT SAYS HE HASN’T RULED OUT HAVING A LIVE CEREMONY LATER IN THE SUMMER.

GAUSMAN SAYS TEACHERS AND STAFF WILL BE PAID THROUGH THE END OF THE SCHOOL YEAR.

