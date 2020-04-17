ONAWA MURDER SUSPECT NOW CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT

An Onawa teenager charged with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of another teen is now facing more criminal charges.

17-year-old Jay Neubaum was also charged earlier this week with seven counts of third-degree sexual abuse for allegedly sexually assaulting seven girls.

Neubaum was originally arrested back on March 27th for the January 31st shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins in Mapleton.

He has pleaded not guilty in Monona County District Court to first-degree murder and had posted 10 per cent of a $50,000 surety bond to secure his release from custody in that case.

Criminal complaints filed Monday accuse Neubaum of raping six teenage girls age 13 to 16 and forcing sexual contact with a seventh from last September through March in Mapleton.

He posted another bond, this one 10% of $70,000 Thursday and has been released from the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention here in Sioux City,

Neubaum’s attorney hopes to have him tried as a juvenile rather than as an adult.

A hearing has been set for June 1st in Monona County.