NO SURPRISE AS IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE INCREASES

Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 3.7 percent in March, spurred by coronavirus related job losses.

The state’s jobless rate was 2.7 percent one year ago.

The number of unemployed Iowans jumped to 63,500 in March from 49,300 in February.

The current estimate is 16,700 higher than the year ago level of 46,800.

The total number of working Iowans decreased to 1,665,300 in March.

This figure was 38,100 less than February and 12,300 lower than one year ago.

The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 4.4 percent in March.