IOWA’S SCHOOLS WILL NOT REOPEN THIS SPRING

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA’S SCHOOLS WILL NOT BE REOPENING THIS SPRING FOR CLASSES:

OC………THIS SCHOOL YEAR. :18

REYNOLDS ALSO SAYS THE SPRING SPORTS SEASON IS CANCELLED AND A DECISION ON SUMMER SPORTS WILL BE MADE BY JUNE 1ST.

ANN LEBO, DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION,SAYS CONTINUOUS LEARNING OPPORTUNITIES WILL STILL BE PROVIDED; AND A DEADLINE HAS BEEN SET FOR PLANNING FOR NEXT FALL’S SCHOOL YEAR;

OC……….BY JULY 1ST. :24

ON MARCH 15TH, REYNOLDS RECOMMENDED THAT SCHOOLS CLOSE FOR FOUR WEEKS.

SHE EXTENDED THAT TO APRIL 30TH EARLIER THIS MONTH.