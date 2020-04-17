ABOVE NORMAL RUNOFF PREDICTED FOR MISSOURI RIVER BASIN

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is anticipating another year of above normal runoff in the Missouri River basin.

Kevin Grode of the Omaha Corps office says despite that, runoff should be less than last year:

That 35.8 million acre foot runoff forecast is much less than 2019’s runoff of 60.9 million acre feet, which was the second highest year on record.

Grode says the Corps expects above normal runoff numbers all year:

Grode says South Dakota and Montana soil is already very saturated with mountain snow melt not starting until late this month and peaking in June.

Jerry Oster WNAX