TRANSIENT ARRESTED ON DRUG WARRANTS & ELUDING CHARGE

A SIOUX CITY TRANSIENT WHOSE FACE WAS COVERED IN BLACK PAINT IS IN CUSTODY AFTER BEING ARRESTED THURSDAY IN MORNINGSIDE.

POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 2600 BLOCK OF SOUTH LEMON AFTER RESIDENTS CALLED WITH CONCERNS ABOUT THE SUSPECT.

WHEN OFFICERS APPROACHED 35-YEAR-OLD ROBERT DAM, HE SHOUTED THAT HE WOULD NOT GO TO JAIL AND RAN OFF.

DAM WAS QUICKLY CAPTURED AND WAS FOUND TO HAVE DRUG RELATED OUTSTANDING WARRANTS AGAINST HIM .

HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL FOR THOSE WARRANTS AND ELUDING AND IS BEING HELD ON $7000 BOND.