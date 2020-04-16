SIOUX CITY LIBRARY TO DEBUT NEW ONLINE CATALOG

Sioux City’s Public Library will go live with its online catalog on April 28th.

Library staff spent more than a year researching software to improve user experience with the Polaris Integrated Library System.

Patrons can now look forward to accessing a responsive catalog from their desktops and mobile devices, with more precise searches and relevant search results.

Additional features include the ability to preview some of the Library’s books before deciding to borrow, a one-click request that places a hold without leaving your search results, and the ability to text a call number to yourself for searching the stacks in-person.