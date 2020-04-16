SEABOARD TRIUMPH CONFIRMS EMPLOYEE COVID-19 CASE

Officials at Sioux City’s Seaboard Triumph Foods plant say an employee there has a confirmed case of coronavirus.

A news release from the company says that person has not reported to work since being tested, and as of today, Seaboard Triumph Foods has no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the workplace.

The company says they have implemented sanitation and sterilization protocols, and have preventive measures and resources in place at the plant to address the situation.

That includes taking the temperature of employees prior to entering the plant and having the onsite health service office monitor anyone with flu-like symptoms.

Employees are required to wear a face covering at all times while in the plant and social distance where practical throughout the operational and employee common areas of the plant.