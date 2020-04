REYNOLDS SAYS INCREASED COVID-19 TESTING TO BEGIN IN IOWA

INCREASED TESTING FOR COVID-19 WILL BE TAKING PLACE IN IOWA NEXT WEEK.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS THE TEST IOWA INITIATIVE IS BEING LAUNCHED:

OC…………CURRENTLY HAVE. ;17

REYNOLDS SAYS DETAILS OF THE PLAN ARE BEING FINALIZED AND WILL BE SHARED SOMETIME NEXT WEEK.

ADDITIONAL TESTING WILL ALSO TAKE PLACE AT AFFECTED OR AT RISK FACILITIES:

OC………..IN THESE ENVIRONMENTS. :24

SHE SAYS ANTIBODY TESTING WILL ALSO BE USED TO DETERMINE WHO MAY HAVE ALREADY HAD THE VIRUS AND RECOVERED FROM IT.