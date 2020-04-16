REYNOLDS ISSUES NEW RESTRICTIONS FOR EASTERN IOWA COUNTIES

Governor Kim Reynolds says due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in 14 eastern Iowa counties, she’s imposing new restrictions on activities to slow the spread of the virus.

The mandate takes effective at 11:59 p.m. Thursday tonight in Region 6 counties including the cities of Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and Decorah.

The governor is not calling this additional step a “stay at home” order and she is not ordering any additional business closures in the region.

She is urging companies to let employees work from home, if possible.

Businesses that remain open are encouraged to ensure employees and customers stay at least six feet away from one another.

Reynolds adds if you have a mask, use it.

Region 6 includes Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn, and Winneshiek counties.