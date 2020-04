NOEM DIRECTS MORE RESOURCES TO SIOUX FALLS OUTBREAK

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL HAVE INSPECTED THE SIOUX FALLS SMITHFIELD FOODS PLANT WHERE AROUND 300 WORKERS HAVE BEEN STRICKEN WITH COVID-19:

NOEM SAYS SIOUX FALLS HAS GAINED NATIONAL ATTENTION AS A CORONAVIRUS HOT SPOT, BUT SAYS EFFORTS ARE WELL UNDERWAY TO STEM THE OUTBREAK:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS STATEWIDE THERE ARE 36 PEOPLE HOSPITALIZED, AND THEY ARE PREPARED FOR 5000:

THE MAYOR OF STURGIS SAYS HE IS PLANNING FOR THEIR ANNUAL MOTORCYCLE RALLY TO TAKE PLACE LATER THIS SUMMER.

NOEM SAYS THAT’S FINE BUT THEY HAVE TO BE FLEXIBLE AND SHE WILL HAVE CONVERSATIONS WITH THEM ON CONDITIONS IN THE STATE AS THEY APPROACH JULY AND AUGUST.