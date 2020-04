NEARLY 1000 IOWANS HAVE RECOVERED FROM COVID-19

IOWA HEALTH OFFICIALS REPORT 146 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN THE STATE.

THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL TO 2141 POSITIVE CASES IN THE STATE WITH 987 OF THOSE PATIENTS RECOVERED.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS STATED IN HER WEEKLY NEWS CONFERENCE THAT SEVERAL MORE PEOPLE HAD DIED FROM CORONAVIRUS RELATED ILLNESS:

A TOTAL OF 175 PEOPLE ARE HOSPITALIZED WITH 24 ADMITTED IN THE LAST DAY.

84 OF THOSE PATIENTS ARE BEING TREATED IN I-C-U UNITS AND 48 ARE ON VENTILATORS.