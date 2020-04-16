LE MARS CANCELS ANNUAL ICE CREAM DAYS EVENTS

The Ice Cream Days festival in Le Mars is the latest event to be called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Le Mars Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Neal Adler says it was a difficult decision:

Adler says it became clear that it would be nearly impossible to enforce and maintain much separation at large group gatherings:

Adler says the focus right now is to assist the small businesses and the community:

The chamber, the city of Le Mars and the Ice Cream Days Committee say they look forward to June of 2021 and celebrating together again at Ice Cream Days.