Home Local News COVID-19 LE MARS CANCELS ANNUAL ICE CREAM DAYS EVENTS

LE MARS CANCELS ANNUAL ICE CREAM DAYS EVENTS

By
Woody Gottburg
-
22
0
SHARE

The Ice Cream Days festival in Le Mars is the latest event to be called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Le Mars Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Neal Adler says it was a difficult decision:

OC……right thing to do. :08

Adler says it became clear that it would be nearly impossible to enforce and maintain much separation at large group gatherings:

OC……..those numbers fall. :09

Adler says the focus right now is to assist the small businesses and the community:

OC……….assisting them. :15

The chamber, the city of Le Mars and the Ice Cream Days Committee say they look forward to June of 2021 and celebrating together again at Ice Cream Days.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR