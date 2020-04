JUST ONE NEW COVID-19 CASE IN WOODBURY COUNTY

There was one new case of coronavirus confirmed in a Woodbury County resident Wednesday.

The new case is a woman, age 41-60.

That brings Woodbury County to a total of 23 confirmed cases.

Thirteen of the 23 confirmed cases are now listed as recovered.

One new person has been hospitalized with the illness.

That is the only county resident listed as hospitalized at this time.