IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS REMAIN HIGH

The number of new unemployment claims in Iowa during the last week remained high — but was lower than the previous week.

The U-S Labor Department says new claims for the week of April 5th through the 11th were 43-thousand-862.

That’s down from more than 67-thousand first-time claims filed in the previous week.

The health care and social services industries had more than 67-hundred new claims, and manufacturing had just over six-thousand.

The retail trade combined with food service and hotels had more than 10-thousand new claims.

The report says there were 128-thousand continuing unemployment claims.

Nearly $38 million dollars in benefits were paid out last week.