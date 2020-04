FOUR PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN A ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER ACCIDENT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY WEDNESDAY.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE DRIVER, 28-YEAR-OLD JESSICA VAN DORN OF ORANGE CITY, LOST CONTROL OF HER VEHICLE AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 75 AND JADE AVENUE, ENTERED THE MEDIAN AND ROLLED ONTO ITS PASSENGER SIDE.

SHE AND THREE JUVENILE PASSENGERS WERE TAKEN TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL WITH MINOR INJURIES.