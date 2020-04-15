WOODBURY COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE

There has been one new case confirmed in a Woodbury County resident today (Wednesday).

The new case is a male patient, 41-60 years of age.

That brings Woodbury County to a total of 22 confirmed cases.

Twelve of the 22 confirmed cases are now listed as recovered.

Each of the cases are monitored by public health and are considered to be recovered when they meet the criteria to be released from isolation.

That includes no fever for at least 72 hours and other symptoms have improved such as cough or shortness of breath; and at least 7 days have passed since the onset of symptoms first appeared.