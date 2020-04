THIRD COVID-19 CASE IN DAKOTA COUNTY

THE DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT HAS REPORTED A THIRD CASE OF COVID-19 IN THAT COUNTY.

THE INDIVIDUAL IS A MALE IN HIS 30’S WHO IS ISOLATING AT HOME AND THERE NO KNOWN COMMUNITY LOCATIONS OF EXPOSURE.

ON SUNDAY THE FIRST TWO CASES IN THE COUNTY, TWO WOMEN, ONE IN HER 30’S AND THE OTHER IN HER 40’S; WERE IDENTIFIED.

THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS ALL CLOSE CONTACTS OF THOSE TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 WILL BE NOTIFIED BY PUBLIC HEALTH AND PLACED IN QUARANTINE FOR 14 DAYS SINCE THEIR LAST EXPOSURE.