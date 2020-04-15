S.M. FORD – MEMOIRS OF THE SENATOR’S WIFE

Author: S.M. Ford

Book: MEMOIRS OF THE SENATOR’S WIFE

Publishing: Global Enterprises & Holdings Inc. (August 30, 2019)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

The International Best Selling novel, Memoirs Of The Senator’s Wife is the saga of a tempestuous forbidden love affair between a beautiful politician’s wife, Estella Myrtle- Cyrus, and a sensuous Secret Service agent, Michael Hagar. Set during the ’50s to the present-day; their romance spans decades of the most turbulent times in America. Xavier Cyrus meets and marries the impoverished Estella in college during a tumultuous courtship. Being a member of a wealthy prominent political family, Xavier runs for Congress and easily wins. Thrusting his new family into the exciting DC social scene and an Ancient Secret Society’s magic sex rituals. However, Xavier’s abuse and indiscretions with celebrities quickly destroy their marriage. Due to the responsibilities of motherhood and duty Estella remains in her unhappy marriage but finds love with her kind and gentle protector, Michael. Will Estella abandon her responsibilities to live happily ever after with Michael or will she remain in the glamorous and powerful world of a Senator’s wife?