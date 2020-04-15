POLICE IDENTIFY VICTIM OF FATAL STABBING

Sioux City Police have released the name of the victim in a fatal stabbing Tuesday night in Morningside.

She is 55-year-old Lisa Belk of Sioux City, who was the mother of the man arrested and charged in her death.

30-year-old Paul Belk of Beaufort, South Carolina has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and Willful Injury.

Investigators say Paul Belk allegedly stabbed his mother and his 28-year-old sister at an apartment at 3811 Peters Avenue during a family disturbance shortly after 6pm Tuesday.

The injured sister was said to have sustained serious injuries.

Her name has not been released.

Paul Belk is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $500,000 bond.