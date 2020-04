IOWA NEARS 2000 MARK FOR COVID-19 CASES

IOWA IS APPROACHING THE 2000 MARK FOR THE NUMBER OF POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES DIAGNOSED IN THE STATE.

THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS 96 NEW CASES WERE REPORTED WEDNESDAY, FOR A TOTAL OF 1995 POSITIVE TESTS.

A TOTAL OF 908 OF THOSE DIAGNOSED HAVE RECOVERED, FOR A 46% RECOVERY RATE.

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS FOUR MORE PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN THE STATE FROM THE CORONAVIRUS, BRING THE TOTAL OF DEATHS TO 53.

REYNOLDS SAYS ANOTHER LONG TERM CARE FACILITY HAS ALSO REPORTED AN OUTBREAK:

REYNOLDS SAYS ALL 53 DEATHS IN IOWA FROM THE CORONAVIRUS HAVE BEEN OLDER VICTIMS.

SHE SAYS MORE RESOURCES ARE BEING PROVIDED TO AFFECTED LONG TERM FACILITIES AS WELL AS THE TYSON FOODS PLANT IN COLUMBUS JUNCTION, WHICH HAS HAD A MAJOR OUTBREAK:

20 IOWANS WERE ADMITTED TO HOSPITALS FOR COVID-19 IN THE PAST DAY, BRINGING THE TOTAL TO 171 HOSPITALIZED.

FORTY-THREE OF THOSE PATIENTS ARE ON VENTILATORS.

A TOTAL OF 17,874 IOWANS HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE VIRUS.