IOWA COVID-19 WEBSITE NOW HAS PATIENT DATA BY RACE AND SYMPTOM DATE

Iowa’s new COVID-19 website is displaying patient data by race, something that the state had not previously provided.

Nearly 16-and-a-half percent of Iowa’s COVID-19 cases are among Hispanics, who make up about six percent of the state’s population.

Blacks account for another four percent of Iowa’s population, but nearly nine percent of all the COVID cases here.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state medical director, says this data is now along with information about when Iowans with COVID-19 first started showing symptoms of the illness.

Test results released by state officials Tuesday confirmed nearly 19-hundred Iowans have COVID-19.

