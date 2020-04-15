DEPUTIES UNION FILES GRIEVANCE AGAINST WOODBURY COUNTY

The union representing the Woodbury County Deputy and Detention Officers has filed a grievance against the county on behalf of one of its members.

That’s because on Tuesday the County Board of Supervisors denied administrative leave previously granted by Sheriff Dave Drew to a sheriff’s employee who was ill with a medical condition.

Drew says he was concerned that the employee’s condition put him at risk to come back to work after being cleared by his doctor:

The employee was on administrative leave from March 23rd to April 1st, but upon being paid discovered his sick time was used instead of the paid administrative leave.

Another employee of the Sheriffs office was also sent home on administrative leave due to medical issues and was payed administrative leave and his sick time was not taken.

At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Chairman Matthew Ung said he opposed the administrative leave because other people were losing their jobs or having to use sick leave to miss work:

Keith Radig joined Ung in voting against the paid leave, so with only 4 members a 2-2 tie meant the Administrative leave was denied.

Sheriff Drew says he runs his department, not the board, and it is at his discretion to grant the leave:

Drew signed the grievance presented by the union Wednesday afternoon.

It will now be filed against the county board and a hearing will likely be scheduled before an administrative law judge to decide the issue.