DAKOTA COUNTY DEBUTS ELECTION BALLOT DROP BOX

Dakota County has installed an Election Drop Box for early voter ballots to be submitted in.

Early voter applications can also be dropped off as well as voter registration cards in the secure box.

It is located at the Dakota County Courthouse at 1601 Broadway Street in Dakota City Nebraska at the southeast corner where there is frontage road parking.

Friday, May 1st at 6:00 p.m. is the deadline to drop off early voter applications and voter registrations in the Election Drop Box.

Tuesday, May 12th at 8:00 p.m. is the deadline to drop off early voter ballots in the drop box.

The polls will be open at the normal precinct voting locations from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day for the Nebraska Primary on May 12th.