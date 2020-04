CORONAVIRUS CONTRIBUTES TO LOWER WOODBURY JAIL NUMBERS

THE CORONAVIRUS IS ONE OF THE FACTORS CONTRIBUTING TO THE LOWEST INMATE NUMBERS AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL IN OVER 20 YEARS.

SHERIFF DAVE DREW SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN AS MANY AS 100 FEWER INMATES IN JAIL THAN IN THE WEEKS PRECEDING THE PANDEMIC.

HE SAYS COVID-19 IS JUST ONE OF THE FACTORS:

BUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS ALSO A FACTOR IN THE LOWER POPULATION NUMBERS:

DREW SAYS DAILY ARRESTS ARE ALSO DOWN LATELY:

THE SHERIFF SAYS PRECAUTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN TO REDUCE THE RISK OF CORONAVIRUS SHOWING UP IN THE JAIL:

THERE IS NO IN PERSON VISITATION WITH INMATES, BUT A NO COST VIDEO VISITATION IS ALLOWED.

A FAMILY MEMBER MAY ALSO ENTER THE JAIL ATRIUM TO CALL THE INMATE IN THE JAIL.