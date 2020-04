WOODBURY COUNTY HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY ONE MORE PERSON HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL CASES TO 21.

THE LATEST PATIENT IS A WOMAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 41-60.

THE SECOND PERSON WHO WAS HOSPITALIZED FOR TREATMENT OF THE CORONAVIRUS HAS BEEN DISCHARGED FROM THE HOSPITAL.

A TOTAL OF 552 PEOPLE HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE IN THE COUNTY.