RICKETTS SAYS STATES & THE FEDERAL GOVT. WILL WORK TOGETHER ON REOPENING THE COUNTRY

RICKETTS SAYS STATES & THE FEDERAL GOVT. WILL WORK TOGETHER ON REOPENING...

NEBRASKA’S REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR IS NOT WORRIED ABOUT COMMENTS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP REGARDING DECISIONS ON RE-OPENING THE COUNTRY IN THE WAKE OF COVID-19.

TRUMP HAS CAUSED A STIR BY STATING THAT HE WOULD DECIDE WHEN TO LET BUSINESSES, SCHOOLS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES RESUME AROUND THE COUNTRY.

MANY GOVERNORS HAVE SAID ITS THEIR DECISION, NOT THE PRESIDENT’S.

RICKETTS SAYS THE STATES AND THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WILL WORK TOGETHER AS THEY HAVE BEEN TO DO WHAT IS BEST FOR AMERICANS:

OC……….IN THE STATE OF NEBRASKA. :27

RICKETTS SAYS HE ISN’T WORRIED ABOUT THE POLITICS AND IS CONCENTRATING ON RUNNING HIS STATE:

OC……….ARE FOCUSED ON. ;18

RICKETTS SAYS THE BIG PICTURE IS KEEPING NEBRASKANS HEALTHY AND SAFE.