ONE DEAD IN MORNINGSIDE STABBING

By
Woody Gottburg
-
2
0
One woman is dead and another seriously injured following a stabbing Tuesday evening in Morningside.

Sioux City Police say the incident occurred at 6:11 pm at an apartment located at 3811 Peters Ave.

Responding officers found the two victims with stab wounds.

Both women were transported to MercyOne Medical Center where one of the victims died as a result of the wounds.

Police have arrested 30-year-old Paul Belk from Beaufort, South Carolina.

Belk has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and Willful Injury.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail.

