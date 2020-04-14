NOEM SAYS HELPING SMITHFIELD EMPLOYEES IS A PRIORITY

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says helping the employees and family members of the Sioux Falls Smithfield foods plant remains a priority for her.

The plant was closed this week after around 300 employees who work at the plant were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Noem says state health officials are now trying to contain the spread of the virus by finding people the employees had contact with outside of the plant:

Noem has rejected two requests from Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken:

The other involves sequestering those infected with the virus in an isolation camp:

Noem says the city also has the right to make that decision if they want to.

Photo provided