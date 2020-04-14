NATIONAL GUARD HELPS WITH DAKOTA COUNTY TESTING

The National Guard was in Dakota City Tuesday morning, collecting samples for testing from a select group of at-risk individuals for COVID-19.

The testing at the Dakota City Fire Hall was limited to 75 pre-screened individuals.

The testing was not intended for the general public at this time and was a resource shared with Dakota County Health Department through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The current total for Dakota County positive tests remained at two as of Tuesday morning.

Persons that test negative are not protected from possible COVID-19 exposure tomorrow.

Photos courtesy KMEG/KPTH