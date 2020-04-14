IOWA UNVEILS NEW COVID-19 WEBSITE

IOWA HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE UNVEILED A NEW WEBSITE FEATURE PROVIDING THE LATEST NUMBERS AND OTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IN OUR STATE.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS TALKED ABOUT THE NEW SITE AT HER TUESDAY NEWS CONFERENCE:

THE WEBSITE IS CORONAVIRUS DOT IOWA DOT GOV.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced a large number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa Tuesday, with many of them employees at the Tyson meat packing plant in Columbus Junction:

Reynolds says that plant overall has a total of 186 positive cases, with nearly half, 86, processed between Sunday and Monday.

The governor says state officials have secured extra testing supplies for the plant, which employs about 14-hundred people.

There are also three new outbreaks in long term care facilities across Iowa:

Six more deaths were reported, bringing the state total to 49 fatalities.

163 patients are hospitalized, but 790 people have recovered from the coronavirus, which is 42% of the 1899 positive cases.