WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS RESPOND TO “VOTE AT HOME” EFFORT

There has been a great early response for absentee ballot requests for the Woodbury County Supervisors special election between Tim Kacena and Justin Wright.

County Elections Commissioner Pat Gill says you may still request a ballot for the “Stay at Home and Vote at Home” election until June 26th:

That election was originally set for April 14th but was postponed until July 7th by the Secretary of State.

There have already been more ballots requested than are usually cast in a special election in the county:

Gill says over 2,200 ballots have been returned for the special election.

The Iowa Primary election is still set for June 2nd, and Gill says that will also be mainly by absentee ballot:

A drop box has been installed on the north side of the Woodbury County Courthouse to the left of the main entrance so voters can drop both their completed absentee request forms or their voted absentee ballots in a secure receptacle.