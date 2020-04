There have been 2 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Woodbury County.

The total of confirmed cases as of Monday morning is now 20.

The new cases are a man age 41-60 years old, and a woman also age 41-60.

There have been 551 negative tests in the county.

A second person has now been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Because of the increase in positive cases the last few days the percentage of positive tests has edged up to 3 and a half per cent.