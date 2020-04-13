SOUTH DAKOTA TO CONDUCT STATEWIDE TEST OF HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has announced that her state will conduct a statewide clinical trial of Hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID19:

OC………to deal with COVID-19. :10

The study will include 2,000 people who have been exposed to the disease, including health workers.

Dr. Allison Suttle, Chief Medical Officer of Sanford Health, says the clinical trial will study whether the anti-malarial drug is effective in treating the novel coronavirus:

OC…….. positive with the disease. :19

Noem says there is plenty of doses of the drug available in the state and Sanford has been able to build up a supply for the study:

OC……….that we need. :18

The trial will be in two segments, one for patients with coronavirus, and the other a random sample of people who are either exposed to the virus or considered high-risk.

Photos from SD Net feed