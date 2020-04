SIOUX CITY’S POLICE CHIEF HAS CONFIRMED THAT HE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

REX MUELLER TELLS KSCJ NEWS THAT HE IS ONE OF THE MEMBERS OF HIS DEPARTMENT THAT HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS.

THE CHIEF SAYS HE IS IN SELF-QUARANTINE AT HOME AND THAT HIS SYMPTOMS ARE VERY MILD AT THIS TIME AND HE IS DOING WELL.

MUELLER SAYS HE AND DEPARTMENT MEMBERS KNEW THAT THERE WAS A POSSIBILITY THAT THEY COULD BE IMPACTED BECAUSE OF BEING ON THE FRONT LINES OF INTERACTING WITH THE PUBLIC EACH DAY.