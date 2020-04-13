PORK PRODUCERS CONCERNED OVER PLANT CLOSINGS

Area pork producers are concerned about the shutdown of two area hog processing plants because of COVID-19.

Bill Tentinger of Le Mars, former president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association and current director with the National Pork Board, says the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls represents a significant percentage of the pork processing capacity for northwest Iowa producers:

OC……….supply there. :14

Tentinger says any interruptions to the scheduled production system creates havoc for producers and consumers, alike:

OC………out of the sow units. ;26

He says retail outlets may find it difficult to obtain pork products if they relied on either the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, or the Tyson Foods plant in Columbus Junction.

Tentinger says pork producers are scrambling trying to find suitable accommodations for either new pigs coming in, or for hogs ready for market.