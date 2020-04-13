CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES ITS TOLL ON IOWA LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES

Governor Kim Reynolds reported Monday that 43 Iowans have died of COVID-19 so far this spring and 53 percent of those who’ve died of the virus were residents of a nursing home.

There are 444 long-term care facilities in Iowa and state officials have confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes in Washington, Toledo and Cedar Rapids.

The governor says new machines that can produce testing results in as little as five minutes are being sent to some of the nursing homes.

The governor issued an order in March that requires nursing home staff to undergo health care screening and have their temperatures taken at the start and end of each shift.

Reynolds is thanking nursing home employees for their work.

Monday’s state report indicates 101 Tama County residents have tested positive for the virus.

State officials have identified a COVID-19 outbreak at the Premier Estates nursing home in Toledo, which is in Tama County, but the number of cases associated with the facility has not been made public.