HGH WINDS, ICE AND SNOW CONTRIBUTED TO CAUSE AN EASTER MORNING POWER OUTAGE IN SIOUX CITY ON SUNDAY.

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY REPORTS THE OUTAGE AFFECTED OVER 430 CUSTOMERS AND WAS CAUSED WHEN A TREE MADE CONTACT WITH ELECTRICAL FACILITIES.

THE OUTAGE OCCURRED AROUND 8:20AM AND AFFECTED CUSTOMERS RANGING IN AN AREA FROM NEAR BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY TO STONE STATE PARK AND PART OF THE NORTHSIDE.

REPAIRS WERE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY AFTERNOON.