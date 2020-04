DAKOTA COUNTY HAS ITS FIRST CONFIRMED CASE OF COVID-19.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS THE PATIENT IS A WOMAN IN HER 30’S.

THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS IT IS INVESTIGATING WHO THE WOMAN HAS HAD CONTACT WITH, AND THOSE PEOPLE WILL BE PLACED IN QUARANTINE FOR 14 DAYS SINCE THEIR LAST EXPOSURE TO HER.

HEALTH OFFICIALS REMIND RESIDENTS TO SOCIAL DISTANCE, WASH THEIR HANDS FREQUENTLY AND AVOID GATHERINGS OF SEVERAL PEOPLE.