THREE NEW COVID CASES BRING WOODBURY COUNTY TOTAL TO 18

There are three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Woodbury County.

Two of the cases are adult women and one is a man, all aged 41-60.

This brings Woodbury to 18 positive cases.

There have been a total of 478 negative tests in the county, with 29 newly reported.

Eight people have recovered from the coronavirus out of the 18 positive cases.

The total hospitalized and discharged remains the same with 1.