WOODBURY COUNTY REPORTS THREE MORE POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19

There are three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Woodbury County.

Two of the cases are adult males, and one is an adult female, all aged 41-60.

This brings Woodbury to 15 positive cases.

There have been a total of 449 negative tests in the county.

One person had been hospitalized and since discharged.

Six people have recovered from the coronavirus out of the 15 positive cases.