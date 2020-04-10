SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A Sioux City man who failed to register as a sex offender has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.

53-year-old Ulises Alvarado received the prison term after pleading guilty in January to one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

Alvarado admitted that he failed to register as a sex offender from November 2018, through the first week of March of 2019 while he worked and lived in both Storm Lake and Sioux City.

Alvarado is required to register as a sex offender due to a December, 1998 conviction for unlawful sexual contact in the third degree in the State of Delaware.

He is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.