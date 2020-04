NOEM DECLARES PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY IN MINNEHAHA COUNTY

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS DECLARED A PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY IN MINNEHAHA COUNTY.

THAT DECLARATION COMES AFTER IT WAS LEARNED THAT 190 EMPLOYEES AND PEOPLE ASSOCIATED WITH THE SMITHFIELD FOODS PORK PROCESSING PLANT IN SIOUX FALLS HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

THAT IS MORE THAN DOUBLE THE NUMBER THE STATE HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED AT THE PLANT:

NOEM SAYS AT LEAST SIX OF THOSE AFFECTED HAVE REQUIRED HOSPITALIZATION.

STATE EPIDEMIOLOGIST DR. JOSH CLAYTON SAYS AN EFFORT IS UNDERWAY TO IDENTIFY THE PEOPLE THAT THOSE 190 POSITIVE CASES CAME INTO CONTACT WITH:

IF THOSE AFFECTED DO NOT COMPLY WITH A HOME QUARANTINE DIRECTIVE, HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY A JUDICIAL ORDER WILL BE ISSUED TO ENFORCE COMPLIANCE.

ONLY ONE SUCH ORDER HAS BEEN ISSUED IN SOUTH DAKOTA TO DATE, AND THAT WAS IN A DIFFERENT COUNTY.