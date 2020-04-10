NEBRASKA CORONAVIRUS TOLL REACHES 15

Another COVID-19 death has been reported in Nebraska, bringing the state’s total to 15.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the death, reported out of the Omaha area, was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions.

The department also reported that Burt County in northeastern Nebraska and Polk County in east-central Nebraska both reported their first cases of the virus on Thursday.

As of Friday morning, the state reported 577 cases of COVID-19 and more than 8,250 testing negative for the disease.