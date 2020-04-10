MUSEUM PROGRAM TO LOOK BACK AT WW1 SPANISH FLU PANDEMIC

Sioux City’s Public Museum is moving it’s History at High Noon program on the “Great Influenza Pandemic in Sioux City from 1918-1919” online.

The Influenza Pandemic of 1918-1919 was one of the deadliest events in human history.

Experts say 500 million people were infected worldwide and at least 50 million died, with 675,000 in the United States alone.

Since its climax during the final months of World War I, the Influenza Pandemic has been completely overshadowed by the war in our memory even though it killed more than twice as many people.

Of the 114 Siouxland residents who lost their lives serving in World War I, nearly half succumbed to flu or associated complications like pneumonia.

In Woodbury County more than 450 people died after being infected with the flu virus between September 1918 and May 1919.

No outbreak of disease in the Sioux City area has ever resulted in so many fatalities in so short a period.

Matt Anderson, Museum Curator of History, presents the program.

You may find it online starting next Thursday at siouxcitymuseum.org/history-at-high-noon along with eleven past History at High Noon presentations.