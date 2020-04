IOWA OFFICIALS SAY COVID CURVE MAY BE FLATTENING

Iowa health officials say a new data point seems to indicate the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 may be working.

Department of Public Health director Sarah Reisetter says they’re also tracking another number — about when patients begin to show symptoms.

OC……appears to be flattening.” :16

Governor Reynolds says that data showing when Iowans who’ve gotten a positive COVID-19 test first began showing symptoms of the virus will be released to the public next week.

She also reported the latest new case numbers:

OC………..506 recovered. :26

That’s a recovery rate of 36 per cent.

Two more older adults died in Linn County to bring the Iowa Covid-19 death toll to 31.

The locations and age ranges of the 118 new individuals include:

Allamakee

County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60)

Black

Hawk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Cedar

County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clarke

County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Clayton

County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton

County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dubuque

County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Fayette

County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Harrison

County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry

County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jasper

County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson

County, 1 child (0-17 years), 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Linn

County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Louisa

County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Marshall

County, 2 adults (41-60 years)

Muscatine

County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Osceola

County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Polk

County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie

County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Scott

County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Tama

County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Union

County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Wapello

County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Warren

County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington

County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Winnebago

County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Woodbury

County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)