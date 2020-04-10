IOWA ISSUES SPECIAL ORDER REGARDING HOSPITAL P-P-E GEAR

Iowa’s medical director has issued an order that provides new legal immunity for hospitals and other facilities in the state’s health care system that make a good faith effort to get face masks and other protective equipment.

The order also recommends that hospitals decrease the length of stay for COVID-19 patients once their condition is stable.

Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter says the order includes the new federal guidance that face masks may be used if their “use by” date has expired

OC………of these supplies.” :09

The order notes new recommendations about washing and reusing N-95 face masks used in health care settings.

OC………by the C-D-C.” :12

Reisetter says the order is focused on extending the use of personal protective equipment when demand exceeds supply.

OC…….take this action.” :09

Governor Reynolds says inmates in Iowa’s prisons are making a thousand protective gowns a day for health care workers.

She also told reporters Friday that there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Iowa prisons or jails.