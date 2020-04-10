185TH AIR GUARD HOSTS COVID-19 RESPONSE COORDINATION CENTER

Members of the Iowa Air and Army National Guard continue their work in Sioux City at the 185th Air National Guard Refueling Wing base.

The guard members are working with the Iowa Department of Public health in six Regional Medical Coordination Centers across the state.

Diane Williams is with the Iowa Department of Public Health:

Williams says it’s a unique relationship that involves data sharing in the state regarding availability of resources:

Lt. Colonel Debbie Jacobsmeier says the center can operate 24/7 if needed:

The six centers began operations around the state this past week.

Photos by MSgt Vince DeGroot